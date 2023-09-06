Wednesday, 06 September 2023 04:45 GMT

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets Croatian Economy And Sustainable Development Minister


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Within the framework of an official visit to the Republic of Croatia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in energy, information technologies, tourism, pharmaceuticals, demining and other spheres.

