Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets Croatian Economy And Sustainable Development Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Within the
framework of an official visit to the Republic of Croatia,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Croatian
Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic,
Trend reports via
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on economic and trade
ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for
cooperation in energy, information technologies, tourism,
pharmaceuticals, demining and other spheres.
Will be updated
