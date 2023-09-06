UNICEF worries of increasing amount of children in emergency asylum shelters in Netherlands

(MENAFN) UNICEF has voiced worry of a rise in the amount of children as well as unaccompanied minors in Dutch emergency asylum shelters, regional media stated on Wednesday.



There were 3,969 children in emergency shelters, involving 1,844 unaccompanied minors, in the Netherlands as of the end of last month, a Netherlands-based news agency reported, quoting information from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA).



UNICEF has uttered serious worry over children’s safety after the increase in the amount of unaccompanied children in the nation’s emergency asylum shelters.



In these shelters, the children have no confidentiality as well as no admission to education, UNICEF Netherlands informed Director Suzanne Laszlo, as stated by another broadcaster.



They are most of the time left unmonitored, sleep alone in filthy beds, as well as have no way to clean sanitary services, she declared, cautioning that this may lead to health problems.



"How well these children are cared for varies per location and is very unclear, which is worrying," she was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

MENAFN06092023000045015839ID1107017435