Harley-Davidson, Inc. Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG ) Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional 10.0 million shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. common stock. The Board authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization approved in February 2020. As of June 30, 2023, 5.8 million shares remained on that share repurchase authorization.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.
### (HOG-OTHER)
SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107017430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.