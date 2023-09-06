Akebia Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
(Nasdaq: AKBA ), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will take place September 11-13, 2023, in New York.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia's website at .
A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia's website at .
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at , which does not form a part of this release.
Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
[email protected]
SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics
