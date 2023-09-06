Mountainwest Capital Network Announces 2023 Utah 100 Honorees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Utah's largest business networking organization releases alpha list of the state's fastest growing companies, rankings to be unveiled at the Utah 100 awards event on October 12
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today shared its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the Beehive State, the 2023 Utah 100. Included in the list were the companies featured in MWCN's Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
The full list of Utah 100 winning companies are included below in alphabetical order. MWCN will unveil the final rankings during the Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2023 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can register on the MWCN website.
"Many Utah companies are thriving thanks to the state's outstanding environment for conducting business, and the organizations featured on this year's list reflect that potential," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "The businesses on this year's list have shown a remarkable capacity for delivering value to their customers while remaining agile as they navigate national economic challenges."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award recognizes the growth and success of businesses across the state and attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders. As the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network, this year's event will include a keynote address from freestyle aerials skier Ashley Caldwell, a two-time world champion and gold medalist at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2022, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2023 Utah 100 in alphabetical order
(Rankings will be released following the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2023):
360 Touch
Abode Luxury Rentals
Action Solar
AllFilters
Alpha Transport, Inc.
Alpha Warranty Services
American Eagle Ready Mix Utah, LLC
Ark Insurance Solutions, LLC
Aspen Field Services
AutoSavvy
Azova, Inc
Baltic Born
Basin Upfitting
Becklar
Big Deal Outlet
Big Red Jelly
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Blue Raven Solar
Bucked Up
Bunny James
CallTower
Campman
Christensen Arms
Clean Simple Eats
Comma Copywriters
Complete Recovery Corp
Conservice, LLC
Coreform LLC
CW Development Group
Dentist Advisors
Design Imaging
Disruptive Advertising
Domo
Durham Brands
eAssist Dental Solutions
elb Learning
Elevate Promo
Executech
EZARC Inc.
FirstMile
Five Star Franchising
Flex Fleet Rental LLC
Foursight Capital LLC
Franklin Covey
Frazil
Gray Falkon, LLC
Haugen RV
Health Catalyst
HealthEquity
Huge Brands
Intermountain Nutrition
InXpress LLC
J. Lyne Roberts and Sons
JobNim
Kenect
Kizik
Lender Toolkit
Lendio
LitJoy Crate
LoanPro
Lucid Software
Made by Mary, LLC
Max Connect Digital
MIT45
Motivosity, Inc.
Motos America
MTN OPS
Namify
Nani Swimwear
Nature's Sunshine Products
NeIT
OlymWealth Management
Omniq
OptConnect
Overstock
Oz Marketing
ProdataKey
Property Management Inc.
Right Angle Engineering, PLLC
Rubicon
San Diablo Artisan Churros
Security National Financial
SEO Werkz
Skyline Solar, LLC
SkyShare
Smart Rain
Spa Trouve
Squeeze
Strut
Tech9
Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc.
Universal Accounting Center
Varex Imaging Corp
VLCM
Weave
Whistic, Inc.
Xevant
Zamp HR
Zions Bancorporation
Zonos
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Aptive Environmental
Beauty Industry Group
Cricut
Extra Space Storage, Inc.
G&A Partners
Innovative Industrial Properties
Layton Construction
Merit Medical
Pattern
PCF Insurance Services
Peak Capital Partners
Purple
Qualtrics
Sportsman's Warehouse
Young Automotive Group
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
&Collar
Ambia Solar
Bacon Work Inc.
Beehive Meals
Brandless
Cinch
Gabb Wireless
Just Ingredients
Kingbee Rentals, LLC
Leland
Pack Tax
PathologyWatch
Pitted Labs
Primo Golf Apparel
SixFifty
About
MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at .
