Project Launched To Support Small Farmers

Irbid, Sept. 6 (Petra) -- The Agricultural Credit Corporation has launched a project in collaboration with the Dutch government and local partners to provide support for small farmers.
The project's manager Samir Barhouma said the Dutch-funded project targets 2,000 farmers in Irbid who will undergo courses to gain knowledge of the approved standards for grants and loans, which may reach JD20,000 in some cases after the farmer achieves the standards required.
The project aims to offer financial and technical assistance to small-scale farmers to enhance their crop yields and production and improve their living conditions through self-reliance and overcoming challenges, which begins with investing in the land and implementing modern agricultural practices, said Governor of Irbid Radwan Atoum.
He said selecting Irbid as one of the three governorates for the project aligns with its agricultural nature, emphasizing the significance of utilizing the project to enhance the production of small-scale farmers and promote it in the market.
The Corporation's Director General Mohammad Dogan said that the first phase of the project, which provided grants and loans to small farmers and might include more governorates in future phases, is in line with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture and the Economic Modernization Vision.
