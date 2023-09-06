Minister: 60 Pct Of Jordanian Agricultural Exports Go To Saudi Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan is working hard to make more facilitations for Saudi products to enter into the local market, in a time when nearly 60 percent of Jordanian agricultural exports go to the Saudi market, said Minister of Agriculture Khaled.
The minister made the remark after a deal was concluded earlier on Wednesday between the Ocean Center for Fresh Fish and the Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society to increase the trade exchange of agricultural products, especially fish, between the two countries.
Hnaifat said that the agreement comes within the framework of supporting networking between the Jordanian and Saudi private sectors to up trade exchange of agricultural products.
The ministry, through its lending arm, provided JD5 million in financing to develop the fish farming sector, he added, noting that the ministry is looking to expand the fish farming industry in Jordan through these agreements.
