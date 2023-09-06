Koa Health And Steadymd Partner To Power A Comprehensive Approach To Mental Health Care Across The Continuum

Koa's unique approach makes it easier for organizations to support workforce mental health and wellbeing through a prevention-first pathway to care across the continuum. Koa Health and SteadyMD will work in close alignment to launch a new comprehensive mental healthcare offering combining Koa's cutting-edge tech-enabled care model with SteadyMD's high-quality platform and 50-state licensed clinician workforce.



"Having easy access to effective and personalized digital mental healthcare is vitally important to patients, which is why we're proud to partner with Koa Health to deliver it," said Guy Friedman, co-founder and CEO of SteadyMD. "Koa Health is at the forefront of providing this crucial service, and we look forward to a collaboration that helps its patients lead fuller and more satisfying lives."

SteadyMD's telehealth services will become part of Koa Health's comprehensive care offering, Koa Care 360. Designed to help employees easily navigate to the right mental healthcare at the right time, Koa's comprehensive care model offers employees personalized, science-based digital services built with the world's leading clinician-academics.

"Koa Care 360 is for everyone-from members of your team who need clinical care to the "missing middle," the 75% of the workforce who prefer to access support on their own terms," said Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and founder at Koa Health. "With a prevention-first approach to personalized, precision care, Koa Care 360 lowers barriers to entry and reduces downstream costs with easy-to-access human and digitally-enabled services provided by Koa Health with support from SteadyMD across the full continuum of mental health, from everyday challenges to long-term struggles, helping people thrive at work, at home, and everywhere else."

Designed to help your employees find the right mental healthcare at the right time, Koa Health 's comprehensive care model, Koa Care 360 , offers employees simple navigation, and personalized, evidence-based care built with the world's leading clinician-academics. Koa Health provides an integrated approach to care that delivers mental health for everyone, whether they prefer digital-first care or would benefit from clinical services delivered by a human.

Available to more than 3 million users worldwide, Koa Health addresses the full continuum of mental health needs – from prevention to treatment. Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health leverages deep clinical expertise, research, and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users' unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes across the full continuum of mental health.

SteadyMD is a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare organizations, labs and diagnostics companies, pharmacies, payers, and digital health brands, SteadyMD enables its partners to scale quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. SteadyMD's carefully curated community of thousands of board-certified clinicians are passionate about improving access to high-quality care by utilizing state-of-the-art delivery modalities and serving patients across the entire care spectrum. To learn more, please visit .

