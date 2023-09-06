Revival Gold Advances Processing Alternatives For High-Grade Mill Material At Beartrack-Arnett

Highlights



The composite sample was assembled from 21 individual samples of core to mimic the tenor of high-grade mill material at Beartrack-Arnett.

Results demonstrate gold recoveries of 93% to concentrate from a composite sample grading 4.6 g/t gold.

A concentrate grade of 50 g/t gold was achieved with a relatively coarse particle grind size (P 80 ) of 150 μm and a resulting mass pull of just 8.9% . The corresponding sulphide sulphur grade of the concentrate was 23% with a sulfide sulfur recovery of 98%.

“Revival Gold remains focused on continuing to expand and prepare the open pit heap leach restart phase at Beartrack-Arnett,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.“Meanwhile, work continues to advance and de-risk a potential mill phase for the Project. Today's announced test results support a potential mill development concept that would involve the production and sale of concentrate rather than the construction of a complete onsite gold production facility for the Project. This approach could greatly simplify and reduce the potential capital cost of developing a second phase mill operation at Beartrack-Arnett,” Agro added.

This year's metallurgical testing program on Beartrack-Arnett mill material was undertaken by Kappes Cassiday Associates Inc. (“KCA”) and followed up on prior metallurgical test programs completed on Beartrack-Arnett mill material in 2018 and 2019 (see Revival Gold news releases dated October 15th, 2018, and December 5th, 2019, and current mill material base case processing assumptions detailed in Revival Gold's National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project dated August 2nd, 2023). The program involved the following steps:



Analysis of lithology, grade, depth, and oxidation level to guide composite sample selection.

Preparation of a composite sample from 21 samples of coarse reject material from Joss area core drilled during 2022.

Batch scale variability testing to establish the preferred grind, rougher kinetic and cleaner flotation testing conditions, and reagent dosages. Locked cycle flotation testing with 7 cycles of cleaner tailings recycling.

Results are considered preliminary. Further metallurgical testing on high-grade mill material across variareas of the known deposit has been recommended by KCA to help determine potential key operating criteria and economics for a concentrate shipping alternative for Beartrack-Arnett mill material.

Qualified Persons

John P.W. Meyer, P.Eng., Vice President Engineering and Development, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. The Project benefits from extensive existing infrastructure and is the subject of a recent Preliminary Feasibility Study for the potential restart of open pit heap leach gold production operations.

Since reassembling the Beartrack-Arnett land position in 2017, Revival Gold has made one of the largest new discoveries of gold in the United States in the past decade. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at or on SEDAR+ at .