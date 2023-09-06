Venus Concept Inc. To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

Management's presentation will be available on demand beginning on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 12th.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the“Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About VeConcept

VeConcept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 14 direct markets. VeConcept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including VeVersa, VeLegacy, VeVelocity, VeFiore, VeViva, VeGlow, VeBliss, VeBlissMAX, VeEpileve, VeViva MD and AI.ME. VeConcept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. VeConcept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.