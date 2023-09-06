Key Players And Innovations Shaping The Luxury Bedding Market 2023 - 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Bedding Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for luxury bedding due to variadvantages such as comfort, hygiene, hypo-allergenic, anti-bacterial, and dust mite resistance is driving the growth of the market. High cost of luxury bedding is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the global luxury bedding market.
North America is expected to exhibit positive growth in the luxury bedding market over the forecast period, owing to the high presence of key players and strategic investment by new product launches in luxury bedding.
For instance, On 2 February 2023, Malako, a leading luxury bedding brand in India, is excited to announce the launch of its newest collection, Lyon Jacquard. The Lyon Jacquard collection features bed sheets and duvet covers made with 100% cotton and boasts a 450-thread count, ensuring a luxuriand comfortable sleeping experience. The collection is designed to add elegance and sophistication to any bedroom.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of global luxury bedding market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global luxury bedding market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics
The global luxury bedding market report caters to varistakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, luxury bedding manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through varistrategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury bedding market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Luxury Bedding Market, By Product Type:
Comforters Pillows Coverlet Duvet Quilt Mattress Pad and Protector Others (Bed Skirt, Furs, and others)
Global Luxury Bedding Market, By Application:
Global Luxury Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channels
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Frette Inc. WestPoint Home LLC Hollander Sleep Products LLC Crane & Canopy Inc. Sampedro LDA Anichini Inc. Sleepy's, LLC Peacock Alley Inc. Fabtex, Inc. Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co., Ltd Anderson Avenue John Cotton Group Ltd DownTown Company Eastern Accents
