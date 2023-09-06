Corvel University Launched To Enhance Careers And Capabilities For Claims Professionals

“CorVel is unique in our ability to integrate our proprietary technology and multiple data streams to produce superior outcomes,” said Jeff Gurtcheff, Vice President, Enterprise Comp Solutions, CorVel.“As we add additional enhancements with artificial intelligence and machine learning, our claims professionals will have the industry's most intelligent and automated system at their fingertips. CorVel University will ensure they can take full advantage of these tools and have a path and a plan for career development.”

Each session will last four weeks. Classes will be taught by experienced CorVel executives and specialists in a combination of in-person and remote sessions. The curriculum will include:



An in-depth examination of workers' compensation claims administration, including regulatory and jurisdictional compliance, types of claims, the life cycle of a claim, special handling, and performance standards for claims management.

All aspects of CorVel products and services, including how integration produces more accurate processing and outcomes and how the variteams collaborate to deliver a holistic claims management approach. The principles and practices that are unique to the CorVel culture.



By the end of the program, candidates will have a thorough knowledge of workers' compensation claims management, mastery of CorVel's approach to claims management, and an understanding of the CorVel culture. Graduates will be integrated into claim operations and developed into claim specialists with local mentors.

“We are in a new era in claims management: automating many previously manual processes, bringing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better, faster decisions, and enabling claims staff to foon serving the needs of the injured workers,” noted Gurtcheff.“Through this structured and rigortraining program, CorVel is demonstrating our commitment to providing a skilled and competent workforce that can deliver exceptional services to our clients while fostering employee retention and professional growth.”

For more information on CorVel University, visit corvel.com/corvel-university/

