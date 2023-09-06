Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Zkrank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 6, 2023.
OKX Wallet now integrated with zkRank
OKX Wallet is now integrated with zkRank a decentralized rating platform built on blockchain technology, aiming to provide fair, transparent evaluations, and trustworthy interaction records for Web3 projects. Through on-chain interactions, zkRank achieves low-cost rating experiences, empowering users with more control and data ownership. The objective of zkRank is to foster the prospergrowth of the Web3 ecosystem, establishing a community-driven rating platform where every participant's voice is heard.
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
For more information, please visit the Support Cente .
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107017325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.