Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Zkrank

OKX Wallet now integrated with zkRank

OKX Wallet is now integrated with zkRank a decentralized rating platform built on blockchain technology, aiming to provide fair, transparent evaluations, and trustworthy interaction records for Web3 projects. Through on-chain interactions, zkRank achieves low-cost rating experiences, empowering users with more control and data ownership. The objective of zkRank is to foster the prospergrowth of the Web3 ecosystem, establishing a community-driven rating platform where every participant's voice is heard.

