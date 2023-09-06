Children's Book That Normalizes Disabilities & Empowers Children Living With Disabilities

The cover of children's book, "The Adventures of Incredi-Wheels & Triple s: The MysteriMissing Book."

An action-packed & engaging story where Zee & Nina transform into superhero-good-deed-doers, Incredi-Wheels & Super Sidekick Sister!

WOODMERE, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Looking for a children's book that is both engaging and normalizes disabilities?

"The Adventures of Incredi-Wheels & Triple S: The MysteriMissing Book" follows superhero good-deed-doers Zee & Nina as they transform into superheroes Incredi-Wheels & Super Sidekick Sister (aka Triple S). When they are playing at the park & hear their friend Zoey call for help, they work together to uncover who stole Zoey's book - while discovering that everyone, in fact, has superpowers!

A great book for kids aged 4-8, the story of Incredi-Wheels & Triple S opens kids to the world of disabilities in an an entertaining and fun story. Disabilities are not actually mentioned straight out, rather they are implied through the illustrations & story line. Children are given an organic opportunity to ask questions about disabilities, allowing them to be familiar with it before they meet someone with disabilities in real life. This way, instead of staring and asking questions like, "What is that kid driving?" they are already familiar with it and can begin a conversation more open & naturally. Additionally, this is an empowering book for kids with disabilities to see themselves positively reflected in a book. It is important to help build up self-esteem by seeing a positive reflection of ones self in the books you read. What a better way than seeing yourself as someone who is a leader, a friend, and someone who is capable of helping others (instead of feeling like you are the one who needs help all the time).

Written by Rebecca Rubin Seligson, Rebecca created Wheellustrated Tales in 2021 to write and publish picture books with the goal of normalizing disabilities in children's literature. She holds degrees in both Early Childhood Education (B.A. Yeshiva University) & Literacy (M.A. Teachers College, Columbia University), and has experience teaching in early childhood settings, as well as English as a Second Language.

*Disability Book Week recommended children's book!

