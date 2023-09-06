Bw Offshore: Usd 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds Due 2024

BW Offshore Limited USD 2 97 , 4 00,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the “ Bonds”)

(ISIN: NO0010867948)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the“ Bond Terms ”).

In accordance with the Bond Terms, BW Offshore Limited as the Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the Dividend in cash of USD 0.035 and the Dividend in kind of 0.0105 shares in BW Energy Limited (rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares), each distributable to Shareholders of record on 31 August 2023, pursuant to Clause 13.1(iii) and Clause 13.6, the Conversion Price has been adjusted from USD 7.7036 to USD 7.5229, effective as of 6 September 2023.