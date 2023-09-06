Cell Dissociation Market Size & Share To Surpass $1.4 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the global Cell Dissociation Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. The global Cell Dissociation market grew to USD 0.4 Billion in 2022.

Cell dissociation involves separating cells from a tissue or organ sample to allow for the study of individual cell characteristics and functions. This technique is crucial in variapplications such as drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cancer research. Collecting the desired cell sample from the host tissue is always the first step when working with cells of any kind (immune cells, tumor cells, etc.). Dissociation, or disaggregation, is the breakdown of a cell culture to obtain a discrete group of cells.

Key Highlights



By Product, the Enzymatic dissociation segment dominated the global market in 2022 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 48% of the overall revenue.

By End-User, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 72.23%

North America is the largest region for the Cell Dissociation market in 2022, accounting for the maximum share of more than 38% of the overall revenue. By Type, the tissue dissociation type segment dominated the global market in 2022 and accounted for the maximum share of 55% of the overall revenue.

Numerindustries use the cell dissociation market, including research institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, and clinical laboratories. It makes isolating and separating cells from tissues and organs easier, allowing for more in-depth examination and experimentation. Enzymes, reagents, and kits are available v. These methods are essential for researching cancer, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cell behavior. Growing innovations in this market guarantee increased efficacy and accuracy in cell dissociation, enabling more precise scientific and medical advancements.

Top Companies in The Global Cell Dissociation Market



VitaCyte LLC (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.) PAN-Biotech GMBH (Germany)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cell Dissociation Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Cell Dissociation industry. Some of these factors include:



Increasing Research and Development Activities: Rising investments in research and development activities in stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery are driving the demand for Cell Dissociation products. Continuinnovations and developments to improve Cell Dissociation protocols are further propelling the market growth.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The widespread presence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is fueling the demand for the isolation and purification of specific cell types. Cell Dissociation techniques are widely used in disease modeling, drug discovery, and personalized medicine, tdriving market growth.

Advancements in Cell Dissociation Techniques: Technological advancements in Cell Dissociation techniques, such as the development of enzymatic and non-enzymatic methods, have improved the efficiency and accuracy of cell dissociation procedures. These advancements are attracting researchers and industries towards adopting Cell Dissociation products, thereby driving market growth.

Growing Investments in Stem Cell Research: Increasing investments in stem cell research, especially for developing novel therapies and regenerative medicine, are expected to drive the demand for Cell Dissociation products. Stem cell-based therapies hold immense potential in treating varidiseases and injuries, creating a favorable market landscape for Cell Dissociation products. Rising Demand for Cell-Based Assays: Cell-based assays are extensively used in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and disease modeling, among other applications. The increasing adoption of cell-based assays is driving the demand for Cell Dissociation products to generate homogenecell populations.



Top Trends in the Global Cell Dissociation Market

Several significant trends have emerged in the cell dissociation market in recent years. First, there is an increasing need for accurate and reliable automated cell dissociation systems. Automation products like gentleMACS Dissociators, which provide standardized and repeatable dissociation protocols, are available from businesses like Miltenyi Biotec. Second, there is a growing emphasis on the creation of fresh dissociation agents and enzymes that can improve cell dissociation procedures. For instance, BioLegend offers a variety of dissociation reagents like TrypLE Select that outperform conventional enzymes in terms of cell viability and recovery. These patterns reflect the market's preference for high-quality dissociated cells that are more efficient, dependable, and suitable for use in research and clinical settings.

Recent Development of the Global Cell Dissociation Market



On March 10, 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of e-MSion, an early-stage company behind the innovative electron capture dissociation (ECD) technology known as the ExD cell.

On September 21, 2022, S2 Genomics, Inc., a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for life science applications, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Proteigene for the promotion, sales, and support of S2's SingulatorTM 100 System and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in France. On March 1, 2022, LevitasBio Inc. announced the launch of their LeviPrepTM and LeviSelectTM product lines. Developed to work with the LeviCellTM system, these solutions streamline the processing of human and mouse tissue and cell samples used in advanced biological research.



Market Drivers

The rising importance of regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies primarily drives the market for Cell Dissociation. Techniques for dissociating individual cells from tissues or cell cultures are essential for conducting further analysis and manipulation. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, and the need for personalized medicine is also rising, which has helped the market expand. Furthermore, technological developments like automated Cell Dissociation systems and the use of enzymatic solutions have increased the precision and efficacy of Cell Dissociation procedures. These market drivers highlight the significance of Cell Dissociation in numerapplications, from research to drug development.

Market Restraints

Several restraints prevent the Cell Dissociation market from expanding and becoming widely used. First off, the expensive nature of Cell Dissociation techniques limits their use in many labs and research settings. Second, Cell Dissociation techniques' complexity prevents them from being widely used because accurate and effective results necessitate trained personnel and sophisticated tools. Specific Cell Dissociation techniques, such as enzymes, are subject to ethical considerations and regulatory requirements, which further restrain the market's growth. Despite these obstacles, market expansion is anticipated thanks to technological developments like the creation of automated cell dissociation systems that will help overcome some of these limitations.

Market Opportunities

The rising demand for individualized medicine and regenerative therapies is anticipated to lead to significant growth in the Cell Dissociation market over the ensuing years. Cell Dissociation is an essential step in many applications, including cell-based assays, cell therapy, and stem cell research. The main market drivers are the rising incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in cell culture methods, and the demand for efficient cell isolation techniques. Additionally, there are a lot of opportunities on the market for cutting-edge technologies that allow for efficient and delicate cell dissociation without compromising cell viability and functionality.

Report Segmentation of the Global Cell Dissociation Market

Product Type Analysis

Enzymatic dissociation products have recently dominated the market for Cell Dissociation among its many product categories. These products use enzymes to dissolve the extracellular matrix and cell-cell adhesions that bind cells together, enabling their separation and clearance. Researchers prefer enzymatic dissociation to non-enzymatic dissociation because it occurs more quickly and gently. Enzymatic dissociation dominates the Cell Dissociation market, in large part due to its adaptability. Collagenase, trypsin, and papain are some of the enzymes that can be modified to accommodate different cell types and tissues. Collagenase, for instance, is very effective at breaking down collagen-rich tissues, whereas trypsin is effective at separating adherent cell lines. Cell Dissociation devices like tissue homogenizers and bead mills are also becoming more popular, and consumable cell strainers and microcentrifuge tubes are crucial steps in the procedure.

Type Analysis

Because of its adaptability and effectiveness in removing viable cells from varitissues, tissue dissociation dominates the Cell Dissociation market. This technique uses mechanical or enzymatic means to separate cells from tissues, allowing for downstream uses like cell culture, gene expression analysis, and flow cytometry. Compared to other techniques like scraping or sieving, tissue dissociation guarantees a higher yield of viable cells because it reduces cell damage and preserves cellular integrity. For instance, collagenase-based enzyme dissociation has been widely used to effectively dissociate varitissues, including the pancreas, lungs, and liver. Due to its efficiency and suitability for varitissues, tissue dissociation has become the method of choice for scientists and researchers in the Cell Dissociation market.

End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate the market for Cell Dissociation because of their distinct resources and capabilities. These businesses can create cutting-edge Cell Dissociation products because they have access to cutting-edge technology and a wealth of knowledge in cell biology. Additionally, they make significant R&D investments, allowing them to explore novel approaches and enhance current ones for effective cell dissociation. These businesses partner with research organizations and academic institutions to advance their subject-matter expertise. Additionally, they have a robust distribution network that makes their Cell Dissociation products widely available. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies employ quality control procedures and regulatory expertise to ensure that their products adhere to strict standards and provide consistent, repeatable results for variapplications.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Enzymatic dissociation products

Non-enzymatic dissociation products

Instruments and Accessories Other Products

By Type



Cell Detachment

Tissue Dissociation Other Types



By End-User



Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Other End-Users



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



