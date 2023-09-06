Exploring The Future Of Industrial Control Systems Market: Growth Opportunities And Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control Systems Market, By System, By End-user, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing demand for smart automation and process control solutions in variindustries is driving growth of the global industrial control systems (ICS) market. Along with this, increased adoption of ICS security solutions is also supporting the growth of the market. These solutions protect the infrastructure from cyber threats like spammers and foreign intelligence.
However, lack of awareness and skilled professionals, as well as high cost of ICS solutions is expected to hinder growth of the global industrial control systems (ICS) market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global industrial control systems (ICS) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players It profiles key players in the global industrial control systems (ICS) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies Key companies covered as a part of this study include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric Se, Abb Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., and Rockwell Automation, Inc. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics The global industrial control systems (ICS) market report caters to varistakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through varistrategy matrices used in analyzing the global industrial control systems (ICS) market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market, By System
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Distributed Control System Programmable Logic Controller Machine Execution System (MES) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Human Machine Interface (HMI) Others
Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market, By End-user
Automotive Chemical and Petrochemical Oil and Gas Utilities Pharmaceutical Food and Beverage Others
Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market, By Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 Rise in installation of smart grid
Restraints
High cost associated with adoption of automation Lack of skilled professionals
Opportunities
Increasing integration of automation with Inteof Things (IoT)
Company Profiles
Siemens Ag Abb Limited Omron Corporation Emerson Electric Co. Rockwell Automation, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. General Electric Yokogawa Electric Corporation Schneider Electric Se Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market
