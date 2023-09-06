Fundus Camera Market Expected To Reach $710.20 Million By 2030 | Big Corps Trends And Strategy Analysis

FunCamera Size 2030

Funcamera market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Funcamera capture the photographs of the back of the eye, which is called as fundus. In addition, funmainly consists of 10 semi-transparent layers that serve a specific function in the process of visual perception. The main structure that can be visualized on funcamera is the central and peripheral retina, optic disc and macula. Funcamera is used to diagnose varitypes of retinal disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration.

List of Key Players :

Optomed Plc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, Clarity Medical Systems, Inc., Epipole Ltd, Optovue Incorporated, Revenio Group Corporation (Centervue SPA), Canon Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd.

On the basis of product, the global funcamera market is divided into mydriatic funcameras, non-mydriatic funcameras, hybrid funcameras, and rop funcameras. The non-mydriatic cameras segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ability of a non-mydriatic cameras to view detailed retinal anatomy and, thereby, improves the diagnosis and management of eye disorders. In addition, non-mydriatic cameras advancements such as fluorescein imaging, mobility, and live-action systems are expected to drive the market throughout the forecasted years.

By portability, the global funcamera market is bifurcated into handheld and tabletop. The tabletop segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages of these cameras as they offer more patient-friendly photography of the funby eliminating the use of bright lights and dilating drops.

Depending on end user, the global funcamera market is segregated into hospital, ophthalmology clinics, and others (ophthalmic & optometrist offices). The hospitals segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased acceptance by optometrists for primary eye care, and attendance of well-equipped hospitals in developing countries.

North America was the largest shareholder in the global funcamera market in 2020. Diabetes has become much more prevalent in North America during the last decade and diabetic patients are at a much higher risk for diabetic retinopathy than non-diabetics. Moreover, growing geriatric population, increased healthcare expenditure, and government support for reimbursement and device screening is also responsible for the growth of market in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecasted years due to local presence of key players, availability of expert services, and growing medical tourism. Increased awareness in the region about retinal and ocular illnesses as well as rising awareness about treating diabetic retinopathy, is also driving the funcameras market.

