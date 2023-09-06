Medical Tourism Market Size (Usd 273.72 Billion By 2027): Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Growth Factors

Medical Tourism Statistics

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers' home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032.” According to the report, the global Medical Tourism Market Size was Valued at USD 104.68 billion in 2019 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 273.72 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

What are the driving factors for the Medical Tourism Market?

Affordable good quality care, accessible information and care, and support from government agencies and associations fuel the growth of the global medical tourism market. On the other hand, limited coverage, lengthy partial reimbursement by payers, and difficulties related to travel, language barriers, and Vapproval issues impede the market growth. However, overseas promotion offers and wide hospital networks under insurance coverage for cashless transactions usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Top Medical Tourism Companies:-

.Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

.Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

.Asian Heart Institute

.Barbados Fertility Center

.Fortis Healthcare Limited

.KPJ Healthcare Berhad

.NTT Medical Center Tokyo

.Prince Court Medical Centre

.Samitivej PCL

.Seoul National University Hospital

.Wooridul Spine Hospital.

Medical Tourism Market Segmentation:-

Based on technology, the cancer treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the global medical tourism market. This is attributed to increase in the number of cross-border travelers seeking quality cancer treatment and reduced cost in different countries. On the other hand, the orthopedic treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Orthopedic treatment is one of the widely performed services globally. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the global medical tourism market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, with more than one-third of the market. Additionally, the region is also anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of quality care at relatively low cost of treatments, inexpensive flights, and increase in marketing & online consumer information about the accessibility of medical services. At the same time, the market across North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Purchase the Report:

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022



About

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn