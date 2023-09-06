Cardiac Safety Services Market To Reach a Value of USD 1,792 Million by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The cardiac safety services market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% by the end of this decade, to touch a value of USD 1,792 million by 2030.



This growth of the industry is due to the fact that these services provide assistance in supporting and designing clinical trials and other researches needed to monitor cardiac health and are emphasized on monitoring a wide-ranging cardiac protection profile across diverse phases of clinical testing.



With the increasing ill heart health, related to a sedentary lifestyle and unnatural eating habits, numerous health education campaigns and programs are initiated for improving consciousness regarding heart diseases.



The cardiac safety services market in the Europe had considerable revenue share in the past, and it will grow at a rate of around 11.4% in the years to come.



This is mostly credited to the advanced healthcare infra and high healthcare investment. For example, Germany, the U.K., France, and Switzerland, have an advanced healthcare industry, as a result of which new tech and diagnostic procedures are more often used in the Western part of Europe.



Further, the rapidly increasing percentage of an aging population and the increasing life expectancy in central and eastern European countries are driving the demand for healthcare solutions.



Increasing healthcare investments happening all over the world has a positive impact on the demand for cardiac safety services, and this trend will continue in the years to come as well.



