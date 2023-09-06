Brew House's Big Quiz With Rossi Is Back

Expect bigger laughs, bigger F+B deals and bigger prizes



Big Rossi's big quiz at Brew House is back starting 5th September promising big laughs, big F&B deals and even bigger prizes.

Every Tuesday, the popular Virgin Radio RJ is back hosting an evening of fizz, fun and facts at the American Smokehouse and Brewgarden at Citymax Business Bay.

Quizzers are invited to put their trivia to the test as they compete for some great prizes, including staycations at Citymax Ras Al Khaimah, F+B vouchers that can be redeemed across the hotel's popular venues, discounts for the whole table on your next visit to Brew House and the Big Rossi special surprise, which changes weekly.

Big Rossi, known for his humor, eclectic music taste and love for the Everton Football Club, is renowned for keeping it fresh every week. Think 80's and 90's-themed music rounds, testing your knowledge of the and obscure cities, historical moments, plants, and animals, not to mention some unique alternative contests to keep the laughs coming...be prepared for lip-sync battles, dance-offs and Tik Tok challenges.



All this revelry can be enjoyed whilst indulging in the extensive Brew House menu, which includes everything from glamburgers and hand stretched pizzas to grilled seafood and steaks and innovative bar bites, perfect for sharing with friends.





As you get your thinking caps on, try the Smash Burger promo now on at Brew House, which includes 2 select pints and a mouthwatering smash burger of your choice for just AED 99. There's also fab drinks deals including happy hours from 12pm - 9pm with pints starting from AED 29. Throw in the chance to catch all the Rugby World Cup and Asia Cup sporting action and you've got the makings of a great Tuesday night out!



The Big Quiz with Rossi starts at 8:30 pm every Tuesday at Brew House, Citymax Business Bay. To book your table call 052 698 4711 or visit @brewhousedxb on social to know more.



