The Ferragamo Curve Timepiece

REDEFINING CLASSIC AND MODERN EDGE





The Ferragamo Curve represents a fresh addition to the Fall-Winter 2023 collection, embodying creative director

Maximilian Davis's aesthetic vision. It enriches the brand's signature harmony between timeless inspiration and modern flair.



This ultra-modern unisex watch boasts an elongated oval case with an F-engraved crown.

It comes in solid black or stylish chromatic combinations-silver, yellow gold, or black sunray finished dial.

The calf double tour leather strap, available in Ferragamo red or black, gracefully coils like a chic bracelet.

Each timepiece symbolizes opulent craftsmanship and remarkable innovation, reshaping the concept

of timeless sophistication with contemporary clarity and vibrant energy.