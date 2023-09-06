(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Ferragamo Curve Timepiece
REDEFINING CLASSIC AND MODERN EDGE
The Ferragamo Curve represents a fresh addition to the Fall-Winter 2023 collection, embodying creative director
Maximilian Davis's aesthetic vision. It enriches the brand's signature harmony between timeless inspiration and modern flair.
This ultra-modern unisex watch boasts an elongated oval case with an F-engraved crown.
It comes in solid black or stylish chromatic combinations-silver, yellow gold, or black sunray finished dial.
The calf double tour leather strap, available in Ferragamo red or black, gracefully coils like a chic bracelet.
Each timepiece symbolizes opulent craftsmanship and remarkable innovation, reshaping the concept
of timeless sophistication with contemporary clarity and vibrant energy.
