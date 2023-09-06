Jordan, Us Talk Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday met with the United States Ambassador Yael Lembert and her accompanying delegation.
The meeting, attended by senior officers from the armed forces and thedefense attache in Amman, discussed aspects of cooperation, joint coordination, and ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of the armed forces in both nations.
