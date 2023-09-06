Special And Extruded Graphite Market To Hit Us$ 1,835.95 Million By 2030 | Updated Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global S pecial and E xtruded G raphite M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for semiconductors and LED products, among others. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the special and extruded graphite market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,835.95 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,240.00 million in 2022 , is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Special and Extruded Graphite market. Get Sample Report @ Special and extruded graphite is widely used in the mold industry, semiconductors, electronics, and others. Special and extruded graphite has features such as chemical resistance, electrical conductivity, heat resistance, and others. Special and extruded graphite are both types of synthetic graphite, but they are made using different processes and have different properties. Global Special and Extruded Graphite Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 1,835.95 million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% By Type Special Graphite and Extruded Graphite By Application Electric Motor Brushes, Photovoltaic, Semiconductor & LED, High-temperature Furnaces, Metal, Glass & Refractory, and Others By End-use Industry Electronics, Foundry and Metallurgy, Automotive, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, IBIDEN, Entegris (POCO), Graphite India, Chengdu Carbon, Liaoning Dahua Glory Special Graphite, GrafTech, and BariteWorld

Global Special and Extruded Graphite Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, in 2022, the special graphite segment contributed the largest market shares in the special and extruded graphite market. Special graphite is used in variend-use industries due to the high purity and precision that it provides. Special graphite is largely demanded by electronics, semiconductors, and LED industries among others.

Based on Application, in 2022, the semiconductor & LED segment contributed the largest market shares in the special and extruded graphite market. The semiconductor & LED segment had been dominant by application due to growing semiconductor & LED product demand and usage of graphite in the production of polysilicon. Also, the products made from special graphite in semiconductor & LED segments include heat shields, cleaned electrodes for polysilicon separation, thermal insulation components, and gas ducts for converters

Based on End-use Industry, in 2022, the automotive segment contributed the largest market shares in the special and extruded graphite market. The reason is the wide application scope of special graphite products in the automotive industry including gaskets, brake linings, and clutch materials.

Based on Region , in 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution of 37.05% to the market growth driven by key players of the special and extruded graphic market in this region. Also, the rise in crude steel production in the region is significantly impacting the positive growth of the special and extruded graphite market

Competitive Landscape

Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, and Mersen are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the special and extruded graphite market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing investments in renewable energy among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments



In July 2023, Mersen inaugurated graphite manufacturing capacities at their Columbia plants in the U.S. The plant is huge and spans around 240,000 square meters, where the site currently employs around 80 people. Mersen has plans for production expansion where they aim to increase their global isostatic graphite manufacturing capacities to 16,000 tons by the end of 2024 In April 2023, Graftech, a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products expanded its operations by opening a new sales office in Dubai. This geographic expansion to Dubai is expected to cater to a larger customer base for Graftech as Dubai, is one of the potential markets.

Key Market Takeaways



Based on type, the special graphite segment accounted for the highest market share in the special and extruded graphite market in 2022.

Based on application, the semiconductor & LED segment accounted for the highest market share in the special and extruded graphite market in 2022.

Based on end-use industry, automotive segment accounted for the highest market share in the special and extruded graphite market in 2022.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in U.S. and Canada, increasing investments in renewable energy across the region, and growing demand for graphite from the battery and semiconductor industry. In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 37.05% and was valued at USD 459.42 million, and is expected to reach USD 683.89 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Special and Extruded Graphite Market:



Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris (POCO)

Graphite India

Chengdu Carbon

Liaoning Dahua Glory Special Graphite

GrafTech BariteWorld

Global Special and Extruded Graphite Market Segmentation:



By Type



Special Graphite

Extruded Graphite

By Application



Electric Motor Brushes



Photovoltaic



Semiconductor & LED



High-temperature Furnaces



Metal



Glass & Refractory

Others

By End-use Industry



Electronics



Foundry and Metallurgy



Automotive Others

Frequently Asked Questions in the Special and Extruded Graphite Market Report



What was the market size of special and extruded graphite in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of special and extruded graphite was USD 1,240.00 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for special and extruded graphite by 2030?

In 2030, the market size of special and extruded graphite is expected to reach 1,835.95 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the special and extruded graphite market?

Graphite shortages are likely to deter the special and extruded graphite market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the special and extruded graphite market, by type?

In 2022, the special graphite segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall special and extruded graphite market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market? Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the special and extruded graphite market.

