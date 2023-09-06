Medicenna To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The fireside chat will be live-streamed and available on the H.C. Wainwright Conference Platform for 30 days. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative for more information.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class class-empowered superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug stafrom the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITsTM program, ( Bi functional S uper K ine I mmuno T herapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically“cold” tumors.

Further Information & Investor Contact: