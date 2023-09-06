Arqit And Securecloud+ Partner To Deliver Cyber Resilience Using Symmetric Key Agreement

This partnership will harness Arqit's groundbreaking Symmetric Key Agreement Platform, which guards against current and future cyber threats including spoofing, harvesting and tampering, and SecureCloud+ services to deliver resilience and protection for data management, communications, devices, sensors and network infrastructures.

The actions of hostile threat actors combined with rapid advancements in computing technology continues to expand the threat surface, making traditional encryption methods vulnerable to cyber-attacks. SecureCloud+ customers require secure collaboration and communication services, and Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform provides a crypto agile solution that simply integrates to, and scales across, existing networks and connected devices. It's through life zero trust architecture supports multi-domain working and creates encryption keys at any endpoint to mitigate risks associated with traditional key distribution.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said:

“This important partnership will address the growing demand for enhanced protection against cyber-attacks. Arqit is delighted to be collaborating with SecureCloud+ and to use our unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform to help customers deliver resilient, secure, simple and seamless protection for networked devices.”

Peter Williamson, CEO, SecureCloud+ said:

“This partnership means we continue to be on the front foot in enabling our customers to receive unparalleled levels of real-time management, resilience, and security across open and closed networks. We will continue to assess new technologies and innovations while partnering with the best to ensure the services we offer remain market leading.”

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will trun on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents but also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards.

About SecureCloud+

SecureCloud+ is the leading provider of Secure Defence Collaboration services to the UK Defence and National Security communities. They are an established, trusted and strategic partner specialising in enhanced technology services designed exclusively to meet the high assurance demands for effective collaboration across the UK Defence, Government, Coalition Partner and Industry community. As a leader in this field, SecureCloud+ stands at the forefront of service excellence, security and innovation to enable its customers to overcome complex challenges and achieve distinct operational advantage.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline into contracts or orders in backlog into revenue, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (viii) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit's annual report on Form 20-F (the“Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on 14 December 2022 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.