Otc Markets Group Welcomes Springbig Holdings, Inc. To Otcqx

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols“SBIG.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paul Sykes, CFO of SpringBig Holdings, Inc., said,“We are pleased that having our securities quoted on the OTCQX® Best Market provides our investors with continuing access to a highly regarded, SEC-regulated public market. The transition will allowto reduce the costs and complexities of being a publicly traded company.”

About SpringBig Holdings, Inc.

Springbig is a market-leading vertical software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands customer engagement and retention.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

