Acelyrin, Inc. To Present At The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Event: Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: 11:30 am ET

A live webcast of Dr. Lin's fireside chat will be available via the“Events” section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San FranciBay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN's business plans, including our plans to initiate additional clinical trials, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS :

ACELYRIN, INC.

Tyler Marciniak

Vice President of Investor Relations,

Communications and Corporate Operations



