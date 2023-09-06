Acelyrin, Inc. To Present At The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD will participate in a moderated fireside chat during the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York.
Event: Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 13th
Time: 11:30 am ET
A live webcast of Dr. Lin's fireside chat will be available via the“Events” section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.
About ACELYRIN
ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San FranciBay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.
Forward Looking Statements
Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN's business plans, including our plans to initiate additional clinical trials, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
CONTACTS :
ACELYRIN, INC.
Tyler Marciniak
Vice President of Investor Relations,
Communications and Corporate Operations
