Home Bed Linen Market Anticipated To Be Valued At Us$ 40.7 Billion By 2031| Transparency Market Research Inc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The home bed linen market is expected to thrive with a projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031, according to a report released by TMR. By 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 40.7 billion. As of 2023, the home bed linen market is expected to conclude at approximately US$ 27.4 billion.

Increasing disposable income and increased consumer spending on high-quality bed linen drives the market demand. The rapidly changing interior design trends can drive demand for specific types of bed linens. Minimalist or eco-friendly designs are gaining popularity; this is expected to boost market growth The growth of the hospitality and tourism industry can drive demand for commercial-grade bed linens used in hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, propels the market demand. The increase in demand for eco-friendly bed linen is fueling the growth of the home bed linen industry. Technological advancements and the introduction of innovative products are expected to drive market progress in the near future. Convenience and comfort offered by linen bed sheets are augmenting the market size of home bed linen. The increasing technological innovations in the textile industry have led to the development of high-performance fabrics with features like moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and stain resistance, drive the market growth. Supercharge Your Business Strategy with Market Intelligence: Request Your Free Sample Copy Now: “ Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth ” Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 26.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 40.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Material, Size, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Comfort Beddings,VeGroup,Sri Sohum Sattva Private Limited,Crate and Barrel,H&M,American Blossom Linens,Acton & Acton Limited,American Textile Company,Beaumont & Brown,Welspun

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



As of 2022, the home bed linen market was valued at US$ 26.1 billion

By type, the top sheet or flat sheet segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on material, the bamboo textile segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period Based on end-user, the residential segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand for household use.

Home Bed Linen Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing fabric technology and high availability of manmade fabric are trending in the market.

Expansion of e-commerce and online retail stores, increasing population, better designs, and light materials are collectively affecting the market in a positive manner.

Manufacturers in the industry are investing significantly in R&D to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Home Bed Linen Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific's home bed linen market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. growth in awareness about the importance of home hygiene, the rise in the standard of living in the region, and the surge in popularity of luxury bedding products are fueling home bed linen market statistics.

North America region leads in terms of the CAGR in the home bed linen market. The growth is attributed to growing demand for premium and eco-friendly products, as well as innovative designs and a long range of material options. The presence of well-established market and growing preference for high-quality and luxury bedding incountries like United States and Canada boost he market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global home bed linen market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global home bed linen market report:



Comfort Beddings

VeGroup

Sri Sohum Sattva Private Limited

Crate and Barrel

H&M

American Blossom Linens

Acton & Acton Limited

American Textile Company

Beaumont & Brown Welspun

Key Developments in the Home Bed Linen Market

Acton & Acton Ltd. Has introduced its new set of fitted, flat, valance, and semi-fitted sheets along with their advanced designed bedspreads. From pure cotton to 50% cotton - to 50% polyester, the company covers each type.

American Blossom Linens is known for using organic cotton in their bedding products. Organic cotton is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, making it a more environmentally friendly and sustainable choice. They offer a range of bedding products, including sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, and shams, all made from their organic cotton fabric.

Home Bed Linen Market – Key Segments

Type



Top Sheet or Flat Sheet

Bottom Sheet or Fitted Sheet

Bedspread

Coverlet

Blanket Comforter

Material



Cotton

Bamboo Textile

Polyester

Linen Others (Silk, Rayon, etc.)



Size



Single

Double

Queen King

Price



Low

Medium High



End-user



Residential Commercial

Distribution Channe l



Online



Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline



Hypermarkets / Supermarkets



Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America



