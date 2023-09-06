Lava Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: . The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary GammabodyTM platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in Europe and the United States (NCT05369000 ). The Company's collaborations include a license agreement with Seagen for the clinical development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223). For more information, please visit , and followon LinkedIn , X (formerly known as Twitter ), and YouTube .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations



Argot Partners (IR/Media)

212-600-1902

