Lava Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX ), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary GammabodyTM platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference which will be available on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 am ET.
A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: . The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary GammabodyTM platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in Europe and the United States (NCT05369000 ). The Company's collaborations include a license agreement with Seagen for the clinical development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223). For more information, please visit , and followon LinkedIn , X (formerly known as Twitter ), and YouTube .
