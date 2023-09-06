Insights From 'Smart Mattress - Global Strategic Business Report' On Market Evolution

The global market perspective on smart mattresses presents a detailed analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030 across varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The analysis covers recent and historical sales data, offering insights into the market's growth trajectory with a 16-year perspective. The report focuses on the market presence of smart mattresses, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial, and identifies key competitors within these regions.

Additionally, the analysis distinguishes between offline and online sales channels, providing an independent assessment of annual sales and percentage compound annual growth rates. This comprehensive evaluation offers valuable insights into the smart mattress market's evolution and competitive landscape on a global scale.

Global Smart Mattress Market to Reach $254 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Mattress estimated at US$121.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$254 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$211.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Smart Mattress market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

