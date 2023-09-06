South Africa’S Central Energy Fund Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 As Platinum Sponsor

As a diversified energy company, South Africa's state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) is committed to the search for appropriate energy solutions to meet the energy needs of South Africa, the Southern African Development Community and the sub-Saharan African region. The company is spearheading the development and operation of the country's oil and gas assets while actively seeking alternative sources under efforts to advance security and sustainable access. As the company advances both its domestic role and regional footprint, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) is proud to announce that CEF has joined the continent's biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place from October 16-20 in Cape Town – as a platinum sponsor.

As the state entity with the mandate to address energy poverty across Africa's most industrialized, technologically advanced and diversified economy, CEF has positioned itself as a key player across the energy value chain. The company contributes to the security of energy supply across the region through its variarms, including PetroSA, iGas, the African Exploration Mining and Financing Corporation

and the Strategic Fuel Fund, with operations across the oil, gas, coal, biomass, power, synthetic fuels and renewable energy sectors. CEF also has strategic energy partnerships and investments in Ghana, South Sudan, Mozambique and the Netherlands.

In the hydrocarbons sector, CEF is involved in exploration and production activities through National Oil Company PetroSA. The company operates assets and infrastructure across the entire oil and gas value chain, with projects including a multi-well drilling campaign with Sunbird Energy in the Ibhubesi gas field - located in the Orange Basin; the 865km Rompipeline connecting onshore gas fields in Mozambique to South Africa; and over 50 million barrels of fuel storage facilities in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape province. As regional demand for oil and gas grows, CEF is committed to increasing investment and advancing its operations in the regional industry.

CEF has also emerged as a key driver of South Africa's economic diversification strategy. In addition to its oil and gas operations, the company is involved in the development and commercialization of alternative energy resources and new technologies. CEF has a 15% share in the 100 MW Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant and Molten Salt Energy Storage System in addition to other renewable investments. Under efforts to advance energy security as well as a transition to a clean energy future, the state energy firm is committed to increasing investments in this area, and will leverage AEW 2023 to connect with potential financiers and technology providers.



“CEF has a pivotal role to play in alleviating South Africa's energy crisis. The company has demonstrated its commitment to collaborating with industry players, partnering with regional governments and incentivizing global financiers to bring new energy supplies on the high-demand southern African market. This cooperation will be integral to the country's energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

CEF's platinum sponsorship speaks to the caliber of AEW 2023 as the premier meeting place for Africa's energy sector. With the sponsorship, CEF takes on a central role at the event this October, and the company's strategic presence will advance new opportunities for deals in South Africa's energy sector.

AEW is the AEC's annual energy event which connects African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers. This year's conference takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Center. For more information about sponsorship, attendance, and partnership opportunities, visit .