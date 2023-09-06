Caretaker Medical Launches Vitalstationtm To Deliver Workflow Efficiencies And Cost Savings For Hospitals

Caretaker's new data aggregator and central display system can feed wireless health data for up to 30 patient rooms to the EHR through a single connection.

VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continublood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.

VitalStream application with advanced hemodynamic parameters.

Caretaker's new data aggregator and central display system can feed wireless health data for up to 30 patient rooms to the EHR through a single connection.

Jessica Aleles

Caretaker Medical



Visiton social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube