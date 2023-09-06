Global Agriculture Robots Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Agriculture Robots Market” report with TOC @





The market in the region is driven by the higher adoption of advanced technology due to an increasing labor shortage, high labor costs in the region, and high per-capita disposable income. Increasing government encouragement for the deployment of robots in agriculture, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors, and other agriculture systems to provide smart farming, are some of the factors contributing to the region's growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Robots Market include AG Eagle LLC, AG Leader Technology, ACorporation, Agribotix LLC, Agrobot, Auroras S.R.L., Autocopter Corp., AutonomSolutions Inc., Blue River Technology, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Clearpath Robotics, Deepfield Robotics, Deere & Company, DeLaval, GEA Group, Grownetics Inc., Harvest Automation, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), John Deere, Lely Industries, Naio Technologies, Precision Hawk, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc and Trimble Inc.

Key Developments:

In June 2023, CNH Industrial unveils latest Ag tech & smart farming by leveraging great iron to develop and deploy technology that simplifies and enhances operations, provides insightful data, and utilizing alternative power solutions for sustainably advance farming.





In December 2022, Deere & Company formed joint venture with GUSS Automation, LLC, in Kingsburg, California. Multiple GUSS sprayers can be remotely supervised by a single operator, allowing growers to spray orchards and vineyards more quickly and consistently, using fewer resources and reducing costs by eliminating operator error and downtime.





In September 2022, Naïo Technologies introduced the Orio, a new light electric and autonomagriculture robot. This cutting-edge technology combines advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, providing farmers with a sustainable, serviceable, and intelligent solution to their agricultural needs.







What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026, and 2030

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



