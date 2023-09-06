Veyseloglu Group Of Companies Announces Its Monthly Retail Price Index

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Veyseloglu Retail Index represents the August 2023 price index
of the most purchased products by the company's customers.
The overall cost of the most purchased products in August 2023
was higher by 4.5% compared to August 2022.
The prices of fresh/perishable products increased by 6.4%, the
prices of non-perishable (dry, bulk, frozen foods, confectionery
and soft drinks) products increased by 2.3%, and the prices of
alcoholic beverages and tobaproducts increased by 4.6%, the
prices of Hygiene and Cleaning Products increased by 4.9%.
Veyseloglu Retail Index has become popular amongst financial
institutions and the expert community, as it provides a reliable
alternative source of data in measuring consumers' purchasing
power. It also aims to assist ordinary consumers in budgeting for
their monthly purchases. It is important to note that the index does not represent a precise level of
inflation.
Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a dynamic and
multi-faceted FMCG group that encompasses variareas of the
supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to
direct interaction with customers through its supermarket chains.
VGC genuinely believes in sustainable business models, striving to
generate long-term value for all stakeholders and the local
communities.
