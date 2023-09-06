Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Meets With Ceo Of Iciec (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the CEO of the Islamic
Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)
Osama Qaisi, informed Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We discussed with Osama Qaisi, CEO of the Islamic Corporation
for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the issues
that are on the agenda within the framework of our country's
membership in ICIEC and bilateral cooperation," the minister
noted.
The two officials discussed boosting trade and investment,
providing insurance instruments for the business environment, and
implementing joint projects during the meeting.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107017077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.