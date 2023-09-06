Türkiye Appoints Defense Industry Advisor To Azerbaijan (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Türkiye has
appointed the first defense industry advisor abroad to Azerbaijan
in its history, Trend reports.
Ilker Turkoz became the Defense Industry Advisor in
Azerbaijan.
For the first time in the history of Türkiye, the posts of
defense industry advisor in the Defense Industry Department were
created in nine countries, and the first appointment was made to
Azerbaijan.
In addition, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi was
accompanied by Defense Industry Advisor Ilker Turkoz at a meeting
with Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev. During
the meeting, cooperation in the field of the defense industry was
discussed, and consultations were held.
Ilker Turkoz also met with Aselsan Baku's CEO Ozgur Kurum.
