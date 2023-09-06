Wednesday, 06 September 2023 05:04 GMT

Türkiye Appoints Defense Industry Advisor To Azerbaijan (Photo)


9/6/2023 7:14:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Türkiye has appointed the first defense industry advisor abroad to Azerbaijan in its history, Trend reports.

Ilker Turkoz became the Defense Industry Advisor in Azerbaijan.

For the first time in the history of Türkiye, the posts of defense industry advisor in the Defense Industry Department were created in nine countries, and the first appointment was made to Azerbaijan.

In addition, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi was accompanied by Defense Industry Advisor Ilker Turkoz at a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev. During the meeting, cooperation in the field of the defense industry was discussed, and consultations were held.

Ilker Turkoz also met with Aselsan Baku's CEO Ozgur Kurum.

MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107017075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search