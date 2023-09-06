U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken Arrives In Kyiv

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ukraine. The Secretary became the first counterpart to begin his day in Kyiv by paying tribute to our fallen heroes at Berkovetske cemetery. This is a sign of respect to all Ukrainian warriors who gave their life for our freedom and the right to live,” Kuleba wrote.

A reminder that Reuters stated earlier that, during his two-day visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is likely to announce a new package of U.S. wartime assistance to Ukraine, totaling more than $1 billion.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba's X page