Civilian Object Hit In Russia's Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia, Two Injured

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At 10:24 a.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on one of districts in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Following the [enemy] attack, a civil infrastructure facility was partially destroyed,” Malashko wrote.

In his words, two people were injured. They were the employees of the enterprise.

Relevant services are working at the scene.

Zaporizhzhia Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev mentioned on Telegram that several apartment blocks and educational institutions had been damaged by the blast wave.

A reminder that, on September 5, 2023, Russian troops launched nine air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were reported injured.