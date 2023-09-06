Scholz: Skilled Workers Shortage Obstacle In Germany's Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed on Wednesday to all government parties to implement the recently enacted skilled labor law, which he considers the most significant hurdle facing German companies and industries.
Scholz, addressing the Federal Parliament (Bundestag), emphasized the critical need to put the new law into practice, as a staggering 13 million employees are set to retire by the mid-century mark. To maintain its economic prosperity, Germany must attract a workforce equivalent to this number.
He also called on diplomatic missions abroad to perform necessary reforms to facilitate quicker processing of work visas.
Germany's Federal Parliament (Bundestag) endorsed a groundbreaking immigration law last June, lauded by Olaf Scholz as the most advanced in the world, to attract foreign skilled workers. A Canada-style points-based system that takes into account age, skills, qualifications and any link to Germany. (end)
anj.sa
MENAFN06092023000071011013ID1107017025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.