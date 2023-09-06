Ims Consulting & Expert Services Acquires Two More Companies In A Period Of Major Growth

PENSACOLA, FLA | IMS, the award-winning consultative trial and expert services firm, announced today that it acquired Analytic Focus, a quantitative consulting firm based in San Antonio, Texas, and MMG Jury Consulting, a trial consulting firm based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both acquisitions come on the heels of two recent IMS acquisitions, Tsongas Litigation Consulting in June and the trial division of Precise, Inc. in January. All four acquisitions increase the depth of IMS's service lines, as well as its coast-to-coast network in the US.

As the only fully integrated trial services team in the industry, IMS is the leading provider of high-stakes litigation services across the full lifecycle of the litigation process. The IMS physical footprint now includes Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York, Oakland, Pensacola, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Antonio, and Seattle. In addition, IMS has locations in the UK to offer its services worldwide.

“Over the past eighteen months, looking back to our acquisition of Z-Axis in April 2022, we have had the good fortune of adding not only colleagues, states, and countries to our footprint but also new service lines. This arc of growth continues with Analytic Foand MMG Jury Consulting. I'm excited to see what we will accomplish together and how it will positively impact our law firm and corporate clients,” said IMS Chief Executive Officer James Crane.

With these recent acquisitions, IMS offers its clients expanded access to top talent and best- in-industry support, including expert witness selection and preparation, integrated strategy, jury consulting, trial graphics, and trial presentation for remote and in-person needs. Analytic Fonow adds financial, economic, and statistical analytics, predictive modeling, and data mining services to IMS, pa team of in-house direct experts. MMG adds a nationally recognized team of jury consultants to IMS, along with a vast wealth of educational resources and CLE programs that will benefit IMS clients.

“Our overriding vision since we first opened our doors is to be the best analytics consulting firm in the world. We are now several steps closer to achieving this goal. By joining IMS, Analytic Fowill have the perfect platform to broaden our impact in major US, European, and Latin American markets,” stated Analytic FoChief Executive Officer and co-managing member Charles Cowan, PhD. Similarly, MMG also expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities that the IMS platform will provide.“The combination of our teams, service lines, and client portfolios will strengthen MMG and taketo a level of growth and success that would not have been possible without a strategic partner,” said MMG President and Senior Jury Consultant MeliGomez, PhD.

About IMS Consulting & Expert Services

IMS Consulting & Expert Services delivers award-winning consultative trial and expert services for the most influential global firms across the full lifecycle of the litigation process. Combining the perspectives and proprietary methods developed over the course of 30 years, 43,000 cases, and 6,000 trials, IMS provides attorneys with the essential services they need to win: expert witness selection and preparation, integrated strategy, jury consulting, trial graphics, and trial presentation. With strategic locations in major national and international markets, the IMS team is primed to support in-person and remote litigation needs worldwide. More at expertservices.com.

About Analytic Fo

Analytic Focus, LLC is a quantitative consulting firm. Founded in 2002, Analytic Foexperts use finance, economics, and statistics to solve complex problems in litigation, business, and government. Clients trust Analytic Foto conduct independent investigations, often with large and complicated data sets. The team comprises PhDs and industry experts with decades of experience serving the banking, education, energy, finance, government, healthcare, housing, insurance, legal, retail, and transportation industries. Analytic Foexperts have testified at trial, in hearings, and in depositions for cases that involve financial dealings, deceptive sales practices, fraud, biostatistical measurement, and environmental issues. More at analyticfocus.

About MMG Jury Consulting

MMG Jury Consulting is a prominent consulting firm that leverages sound research methodology, educational strategy, and psychology to serve the unique needs of clients. MMG provides integrated trial strategy, witness preparation, jury selection, and jury research consulting services. Since its inception in 2007, MMG has worked on more than 1,000 cases in 46 states. MMG is a woman-owned business nationally certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. More at mmgjury.

