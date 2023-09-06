Introducing The Unitree PUMP By Full Pump, Revolutionizing Home Workouts With Cutting-Edge Robot Technology

Brisbane, Queensland, 6th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Full Pump is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking fitness innovation, the Unitree PUMP, which is now available on the company's official website. The company states that the revolutionary muscle-building machine redefines the home workout experience. They highlighted that it leverages state-of-the-art robot technology. The Unitree PUMP allows fitness enthusiasts to perform an extensive and effective workout anytime, anywhere.







Image credits: Full Pump

The Unitree PUMP is designed to tackle the difficulties individuals face in maintaining a consistent workout routine amidst the demands of today's fast-paced world. The Unitree PUMP is designed to deliver unparalleled versatility, offering a range of features that set it apart.

The patented robot technology motor provides users with a full cable machine experience in the palm of their hands, allowing them to work any muscle, anywhere. Fitness enthusiasts have the ability to effectively target every muscle group using a resistance range of 2-20kg, which can be combined to reach a maximum of 160kg.

The Unitree PUMP is accompanied by an app that offers a wide range of exercises in its comprehensive exercise library. The Unitree PUMP is a motor-powered gym that uses smart technology to maximize muscle isolation and pump. The user can enjoy a 360° movement and choose from five workout modes, which allow them to adjust the concentric and eccentric tension according to their fitness goals.

The Unitree PUMP is described as compact and travel-friendly, weighing only 700 grams and measuring 10 x 10 cm. The versatility of this makes it ideal for home workouts, travel sessions, or outdoor fitness routines.

Full Pump is offering a 90-day 'Full Pump' Guarantee, showcasing their confidence in the effectiveness of the Unitree PUMP. Customers have the opportunity to put Unitree PUMP to the test without any risk and experience the transformative benefits it offers. Furthermore, with each purchase, the user is provided with lifetime access to the 'Full Pump' app. This app enables them to personalize the resistance settings, monitor their workout data in real-time, and connect with a community of fitness enthusiasts who offer support and encouragement.

Full Pump's commitment to innovation and quality is evident in the Unitree PUMP, which is seen as a significant milestone in the fitness industry. The Unitree PUMP, with its compact design, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive features, is poised to become an essential tool for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

Visit Full Pump's website to learn more about the Unitree PUMP.

About Full Pump

Full Pump is a pioneering fitness brand that is focused on delivering creative solutions for exercises that can be done in the comfort of one's own home. Full Pump's mission is to enable everyone, regardless of their circumstances, to reach their fitness goals by placing a primary emphasis on quality, technological advancement, and results.