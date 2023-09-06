Arabian Automobiles Company Empowers Women With Innovative Automotive Workshop

Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, conducted a transformative automotive workshop tailored exclusively for women, equipping them with essential skills in managing basic vehicle maintenance. Guided by Syeda Aisha, Arabian Automobiles' first-ever female technician, the workshop fostered confidence, self-reliance, and inclusivity in the automotive realm.

Participants embraced fundamental car maintenance skills, ensuring accessibility for beginners. The hands-on experience on the Nissan X-Trail presented vital insights into crucial vehicle components and practical guidance on tasks like checking tire pressures and managing essential fluids.

Aisha's journey showcased the transformation of her automotive passion into a thriving career, positioning her as a role model for the emerging generation of car enthusiasts. Her aspiration to inspire young individuals to explore the professional automotive landscape underscored her commitment to empowering others.

This workshop resonates with Arabian Automobiles' dedication to innovation and education. The company's pioneering spirit shines through in this groundbreaking endeavor, fostering a supportive environment and imparting valuable skills to nurture a new wave of confident car enthusiasts, including the X-Trail fans.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the to be awarded the prestigi'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the to be inducted into the prestigiPalladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: