Flolive Collaborates With Qualcomm To Enhance Global Connectivity On The Qualcomm Aware Platform

With a long history of developing industry-leading global connectivity solutions and standards, Qualcomm Technologies is now poised to revolutionize the Inteof Things (IoT) landscape through Qualcomm Aware. By unifying and optimizing hardware, software, developer-friendly tools, global connectivity, and positioning capabilities at the chipset level, Qualcomm Aware will help add digital intelligence, visibility, and control to enterprises while alleviating the market fragmentation challenges and deployment complexities that currently exist, in a more simple, security-focused, and scalable way.

The addition of floLIVE technologies to the Qualcomm Aware ecosystem advances intelligent global connectivity capabilities due to a unique

hyperlocal global cellular network offered by floLIVE that's designed to cater to the demands of OEMs and global enterprises. The floLIVE solution intelligently works together with a broader suite of Qualcomm Aware technologies and intelligence to provide virtually seamless local connectivity on a global scale and aims to redefine how IoT devices connect and communicate globally.

Qualcomm Aware targets key ecosystem fragmentation and system design complexity challenges that developers and businesses face and provides a set of differentiated services for managing assets that require critical, accurate, and time-sensitive decision making. Among the key challenges enterprises face are development time and costs associated with establishing reliable connectivity. With the floLIVE solution, devices can use a global network operator database, with multiple operators in a region, thereby improving connectivity reliability, and helping overcome roaming restrictions and challenges.

"Qualcomm Technologies' integration of floLIVE into the Qualcomm Aware Platform to help enhance global connectivity

is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative and impactful global connectivity solutions," said Curtis Govan, President, Americas at floLIVE. "We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to bring our hyperlocal cellular network expertise to the Qualcomm Aware Platform, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of IoT with confidence."



"We are excited to welcome floLIVE into the Qualcomm Aware ecosystem as a collaboration partner to intelligently enhance global connectivity of

IoT devices," said Mohammed Ansari, Senior Director, Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies. "A key differentiator

of Qualcomm Aware is the ability to embed and optimize

connectivity on IoT devices globally, with security as a focus, and intelligently manage the link from device to the cloud in a way

that is designed to address the needs of customers across diverse industries."

For more information about the Qualcomm Aware Platform and floLIVE's hyperlocal global cellular network, please visit aware.qualcomm.com and floLIVE.net, respectively.



About floLIVE

floLIVE operates the first and largest hyperlocal global cellular data network, based on local POPs in dozens of locations worldwide. With the largest global connectivity library of its kind, we provide centrally managed, localized connectivity for any device, anywhere. Global means no limits on where you do business; local means low latency, high performance, and full compliance. Our network has been designed to comply with the emergence of privacy acts, data regulations and roaming restrictions. Best of all, we provide direct access to our network, that lets you control your connectivity as if you were the carrier. Monitor your devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, so your devices never miss a beat. For more information, visit



