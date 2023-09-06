Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation In Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Ginkgo
Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA , "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that Anna Marie Wagner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:55 p.m. ET.
Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company's investor relations website at .
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks
and concentricbyginkgo, read our blog , or followon social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo
and @ConcentricByGinkgo ), Instagram
(@GinkgoBioworks
and @ConcentricByGinkgo ),
Threads (@GinkgoBioworks ), or
LinkedIn .
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107016978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.