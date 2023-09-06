Pharvaris To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, will attend the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York from September 11-13, 2023. Morgan Conn, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Pharvaris, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11, at 3:35 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: . A replay will be available on Pharvaris' website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit .
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107016973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.