Spike Proteins And Long Covid: New Research Offers Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Some people who have had Covid 19 still have spike proteins in their system.
Dr. Freddie Ulan of Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) is researching the relationship between the spike protein and Long Covid Most people's immune system recognizes the spike protein and deals with it, but in susceptible individuals, the spike proteins produce Long Covid symptoms.” - Dr. Freddie UlanCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Scientists, medical doctors, and alternative medicine doctors are engaged in research to find the cause of what is being called Long Covid. One of the alternative medicine doctors researching this phenomenon is Dr. Freddie Ulan of Ulan Nutritional Systems. (UNS).
A recent issue of the Scientific American covered a study being done on Long Covid patients having spike proteins in their blood. The findings of the research suggest that some people with the condition never fully cleared the virus. Another preprint study reported in MedPage found that the spike protein accumulates in the skull and brain of Covid patients. These studies add to the growing literature supporting the observation that spike proteins may persist in the body in at least some people who had Covid-19.
UNS trains alternative practitioners, such as chiropractors and functional medicine doctors, in Nutrition Response Testing®. When a Nutrition Response Testing practitioner runs into a patient who is not responding as expected, they often share the details of the case with Dr. Ulan. Over the past three years he has gathered data on these cases and determined that the vast number of them are Long Covid patients with spike proteins still in their system.
“Most people's immune system recognizes the spike protein and deals with it,” said Dr. Ulan.“This is because other illnesses, such as the common cold, also have spike proteins.” But Dr. Ulan emphasized that in susceptible individuals, the spike proteins produce the Long Covid symptoms. Studies have shown that these spike proteins tend to have an affinity for the brain and nervsystem, the cardiovascular system, lungs, and kidneys.
In his initial research Dr. Ulan discovered that there are five common stressors that can prevent a body from healing. His latest research into the fact that people still have spike proteins in their bodies has led him to call this the sixth stressor. A patient with active spike proteins must have the correct nutritional support to enable their body to deal with the spike proteins.
Dr. Ulan is currently working on a new course for Nutrition Response Testing practitioners, so that they have the protocols to use when addressing patients with Long Covid symptoms. The course will be available to any holistic practitioner who has completed the Nutrition Response Testing Workshop.
Join the waiting list for the new course here
For more information about Nutrition Response Testing, visit the website. .
Sally Falkow
Ulan Nutritional Systems
+17277922246 ext.
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
What makes Nutrition Response Testing® unique?
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107016961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.