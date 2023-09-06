Ink Wetting Agents Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

A wetting agent is a chemical compound that reduces the surface tension of a liquid. The surface tension of a liquid is the tendency of the molecules of a liquid to bond together and is determined by the strength of the bonds between the liquid's molecules. A wetting agent stretches these bonds and decreases the tendency of molecules to hold together, which allows the liquid to spread more easily across any solid surface.





A substance added-typically in small quantities-to a liquid in order to reduce its surface tension and allow solids to be more completely wet by the liquid. A variety of wetting agent used in the manufacture of printing inks is called a dispersing agent. Wetting agents are also an important ingredient of offset press fountain solutions so as to increase the solution's ability to rapidly form a thin, continufilm. In many fountain solutions, alcohol or substances called surfactants are added as wetting agents.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Ink Wetting Agents, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Ink Wetting Agents. This report contains market size and forecasts of Ink Wetting Agents in global, including the following market information:



Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (Kiloton) Global top five Ink Wetting Agents companies in 2022 (%)

We surveyed the Ink Wetting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment:

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Water-based Solvent-based

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing Others

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Ink Wetting Agents revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ink Wetting Agents revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Ink Wetting Agents sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Ink Wetting Agents sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key players include:



Altana

BASF

Dow

Elementis

Evonik

Honeywell Dorf Ketal

Outline of Major Chapters: Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Ink Wetting Agents, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Ink Wetting Agents market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Ink Wetting Agents manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Ink Wetting Agents in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Ink Wetting Agents capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ink Wetting Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ink Wetting Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global Ink Wetting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global Ink Wetting Agents Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ink Wetting Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ink Wetting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ink Wetting Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ink Wetting Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ink Wetting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ink Wetting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ink Wetting Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ink Wetting Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ink Wetting Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ink Wetting Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ink Wetting Agents Market Siz

