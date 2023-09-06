Global Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease Research Report 2023

Key factors driving the market include rising healthcare expenditure and an increased prevalence of viral infections in children. Additionally, progress in drug development and vaccines for HFMD disease is fuelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the availability of home remedies acts as a restraint for the market.

The categorization of vitypes is led by CoxsackieviA16, which was the major contributor with a substantial market portion of 54.3% in 2022 and also showcased the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. When it comes to drug types, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs took the lead, capturing 60% of the market in 2022.

Considering the routes of administration, the topical category was prominent, securing more than 55% of the market share in 2022. Among different distribution channels, retail pharmacies outperformed others, acquiring the largest market proportion of 47.9% in 2022.

Major players include Emergex Vaccines Ltd, Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology, Sentinext Therapeutics, Sinovac Biotech, among others.

These companies are focusing on strategies such as the development of new vaccines, expansion into international markets, and acquisition of new production lines, technologies, businesses, products, or services.

