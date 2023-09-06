High-Speed Interconnects Market Revenue To Hit Usd 11 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Furthermore, high-speed connector and cable assembly vendors are constantly creating new technologies to meet the demands of modern data centers. Thus, increasing the demand for greater signal speeds, higher bandwidth, and higher-density interconnections. High-speed interconnects play a vital role in facilitating the rapid exchange of data and signals between components, such as microprocessors, memory modules, storage devices, and networking equipment.

High-Speed Interconnects Market: Key Takeaways



Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The consumer electronics segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Frequency of People Working from Home across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

High-speed interconnects include a range of technologies, such as cables, connectors, transmission lines, and protocols, designed to handle high data rates while minimizing signal degradation, interference, and latency. A majority of employees across the world are projected to work from home for about one to three days per week by 2022, while approximately 7% of those questioned desired a full-time remote work schedule. An efficient work-from-home arrangement requires high-speed inteto allow smooth Zoom meetings, quick file transfers, and simple access to company applications.

Therefore, the need for high-speed interconnects is growing. With the growing adoption of IoT, the need to provide efficient and reliable interconnection is on the rise. For the IoT operation system to reach all of its capabilities, an effective connectivity ecosystem has to be established that embraces alternative wireless protocols high-speed 5G technology, and WiFi 6+ networks while taking advantage of their different advantages for certain IoT applications.

High-Speed Interconnects Market: Regional Overview

The global high-speed interconnects market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding passenger automobiles Industry to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The high-speed interconnects market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. In the Asia-Pacific region, including the Middle East, it was projected that about 36 million passenger automobiles would be sold in 2022, with roughly 22 million of those sales taking place in China.

Automotive consists of advanced driver assistance systems and vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems which necessities high-speed interconnect. Hence, with the growing demand for automotive for high-speed interconnects market is also growing in the region. Additionally, as a result of the existence of significant electronic manufacturing companies in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China and Taiwan is predicted to boost the market growth in the region.

Growing Data Center Expansion to Propel Growth in the North American Region

The North American high-speed interconnects market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Increasing demand for data centers and cloud services drives the need for high-speed interconnects to handle large volumes of data traffic. The rollout of 5G networks requires enhanced connectivity and high-speed interconnects to support the increased data transfer and low latency demands. The GSMA estimated that by 2025, there would be over 200 million 5G connections in North America, reflecting the rapid adoption of 5G technology. Increasing consumer reliance on high-speed devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, fuels the demand for efficient interconnect solutions. The automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomvehicles (AVs) relies on high-speed interconnects for vehicle communication, sensor data, and connectivity. The growth of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and scientific research fuels the demand for high-performance computing solutions, driving the need for high-speed interconnects.

High-Speed Interconnects, Segmentation by Application



Data Centers

Tel

Consumer Electronics Networking & Computing

Amongst these segments, consumer electronics is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This growth could be attributed to the growing need to interconnect electronic devices. Varielectronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and more perform functions such as transferring data which includes files, videos, and applications that require high-speed interconnects.

Furthermore, there has been a growing trend of smart homes which is influencing the adoption of smart devices. From smart speakers and lighting to doorbells and televisions, these gadgets deliver comfort, security, and convenience. However, an efficient inteconnection is required for a flawless experience. Hence, this element is boosting the market expansion.

High-Speed Interconnects, Segmentation by Type



Direct Attach Cables Active Optical Cable

Amongst these segments, the active optical cable segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The biggest benefit of implementing AOC cables is their ability to outperform older copper technologies in terms of speed and distance. Additionally, active optical cables are both significantly thinner and lighter than their copper equivalents. Together, these two elements make them easier to manage and store since they don't adhere to the same length limits.

Additionally, they do not experience the drawback that occurs with longer-distance travelers, who inevitably grow heavier and more difficult to control. The rapid growth of data centers and the demand for higher data speeds and lower latency drive the adoption of AOCs for interconnecting servers, storage, and networking equipment. According to a report, by 2021, global data center IP traffic was projected to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) per year, indicating the substantial data traffic that data centers need to manage.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global high-speed interconnects market that are profiled by Research Nester are Molex, LLC, Nexans, Leoni Group, Samtec Solutions Private Limited, CBO GmbH, CiSystems, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market



Two new cables for the industrial data transmission standard Single Pair Ethe(SPE), which may be used in drag chain and torsion applications, have been created by Leoni Group, a global developer of solutions for power and data management in the automotive and other sectors. As a result, Leoni is the first cable producer to introduce these cables to the market globally. To assist its customers in connecting the roughly 40% of the world's population that is still unconnected or underserved, CiSystem, Inc. recently introduced 800G advancements. These innovations continue to alter the economics and sustainability of the Intefor the Future.

